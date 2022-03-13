Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.