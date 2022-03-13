Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $28.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

