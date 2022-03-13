Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

