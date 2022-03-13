Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.95. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

