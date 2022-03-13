Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $153.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $142.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.