Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

