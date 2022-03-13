Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

ACN opened at $311.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.41 and its 200-day moving average is $351.07. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

