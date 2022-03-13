Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,864 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,292 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

