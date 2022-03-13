Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $409,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $468.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $452.36 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

