Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 4,816 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.10 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

