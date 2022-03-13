Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after buying an additional 212,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

