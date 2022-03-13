Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

