Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 92,388 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,331. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.