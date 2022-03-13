Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average of $313.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

