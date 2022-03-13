Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

