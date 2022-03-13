Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

