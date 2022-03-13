Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 7,663 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $324.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

