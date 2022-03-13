SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $320.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $256.82 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,344 shares of company stock worth $4,009,026 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.