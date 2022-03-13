Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

