Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.21.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
