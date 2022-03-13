Scanetchain (SWC) Market Cap Tops $9,815.75

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Scanetchain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $9,815.75 and approximately $23.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00105082 BTC.

Scanetchain Profile

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scanetchain’s official message board is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

