ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of ScanSource worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

