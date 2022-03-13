Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after buying an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after acquiring an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,247,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

