Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,751,000.

Shares of FNDC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 311,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

