Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,853.8% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,911 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 290,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.01 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83.

