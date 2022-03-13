Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73.
