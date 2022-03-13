Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $569.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.60 million and the highest is $588.88 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $729.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.