ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.89 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and $23,725.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,310,089 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

