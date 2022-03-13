Scrypta Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $46,703.82 and $28.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,374,230 coins and its circulating supply is 20,574,230 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

