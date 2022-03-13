SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCWorx alerts:

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.