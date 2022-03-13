Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 338.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $12,310,253. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

