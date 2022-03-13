SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,058.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $17.34 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

