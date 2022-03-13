SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.93.

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$17.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

