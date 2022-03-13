Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Semtech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Semtech by 156.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,146 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

