Sentinel Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $40.02 million and $654,186.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,061,712,961 coins and its circulating supply is 7,371,506,463 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

