Sentinel Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $574,381.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $50.63 million and $574,381.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069300 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014809 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

