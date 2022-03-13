Shadows (DOWS) Price Tops $0.0411

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $84,820.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00105106 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

