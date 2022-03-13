Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

