Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Cap Hits $12.32 Billion

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $12.32 billion and $547.62 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu Coin Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.