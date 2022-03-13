Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SHMUY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Shimizu alerts:

SHMUY stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Shimizu has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Shimizu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.