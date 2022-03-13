Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Barton Investment Management’s Largest Position

Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 26.9% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Shopify worth $309,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $544.37 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.20 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $864.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,257.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

