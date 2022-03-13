Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the February 13th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCPAF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

