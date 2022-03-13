Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Expands By 74.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATBPF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.20. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.