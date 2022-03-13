Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Decreases By 40.9%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,840,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,375,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Artisan Acquisition by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 577,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,286,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARTA stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

