Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Expands By 53.4%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,955,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAQ remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,504. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

