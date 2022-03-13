Short Interest in CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Decreases By 47.3%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About CGG (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGG (CGGYY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.