Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Decreases By 36.4%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEA opened at $17.84 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.