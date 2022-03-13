Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Rises By 56.0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Creative Realities stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 64,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.60. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.