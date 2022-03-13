Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Increases By 78.6%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNZ stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

