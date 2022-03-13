Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 70.0%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DACHF opened at $7.10 on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

