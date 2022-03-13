Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Grows By 74.9%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

